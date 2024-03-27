Commodity Market: Gold price trades near lifetime high

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price touched new its lifetime high in Kerala. Price of sovereign gold edged higher after six days in the state. Gold price again crossed Rs 49,000 mark and is trading at Rs 49,080, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Price of gold in other major physical markets is Rs 66,300 per 10 gram while those of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,000.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 66140 per 10 gram, up by Rs 26 or 0.04% while silver futures were trading at Rs 74,450 per kg, lower by Rs 68 or 0.09%. Gold has corrected by Rs 803 from its lifetime high of Rs 66,943 which it hit on Thursday.

MCX gold and silver futures ended with minor declines on Tuesday. Gold futures settled with a downtick of Rs 6 per 10 grams or 0.01% at Rs 66,010 while the silver futures ended down by Rs 29 or 0.04% at Rs 74,489 per kg. The prices have risen by 5.67% or Rs 3,547 on MCX on a month-to-date basis. On the year-to-date basis, the uptick is Rs 2,911 or 4.61%. As for the silver futures, the MTD gains stand at 4.54% or Rs 3,239 while the YTD gains at 0.12% or Rs 88.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was steady at $2,178.31 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,173.70 per ounce. Price of spot silver was steady at $24.42 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $903.70 and palladium eased 0.3% to $990.98.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.62% to 830.15 tons. Meanwhile, China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong slumped about 48% in February to the lowest level since November.