CUET-UG application deadline extended to March 31

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), M Jagadesh Kumar, declared on Tuesday that the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been extended until March 31. Initially set to close at 11 PM on Tuesday, the extension was granted in response to requests from candidates and other stakeholders, allowing applicants more time to submit their forms. The CUET-UG 2024 exam is slated to take place between May 15 and 31.

CUET-UG, introduced in 2022, aims to streamline the admission process across various universities, including central, state, deemed, and private institutions nationwide. This standardized test represents a significant departure from traditional admission procedures. For the upcoming CUET-UG 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opted for a hybrid examination format, incorporating both computer-based testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects.

Officials have indicated that subjects with high registration volumes will utilize a pen-and-paper format employing optical mark recognition (OMR), while others will remain computer-based. In the previous cycle, CUET-UG saw approximately 14.9 lakh registrations, underscoring its importance in the landscape of higher education.