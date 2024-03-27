Delhi HC to address Kejriwal’s plea today; Sunita Kejriwal to speak to media shortly

The Delhi High Court is set to review a petition submitted by Kejriwal challenging his apprehension by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning a money-laundering investigation related to the purported excise policy scandal. The petition, seeking immediate release, is scheduled for a hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 10:30 am.

Kejriwal contests the legality of the remand order granting his custody to the ED, asserting its unlawfulness. Despite filing his plea with the High Court last week, his request for an expedited hearing was declined due to the court’s closure for the Holi festival. Currently under ED custody until March 28 for thorough interrogation, Kejriwal previously sought to annul all proceedings against him, citing his status as a vocal critic of the ruling BJP and an opposition leader associated with the INDIA bloc, implying that the ED’s actions are politically motivated. The investigation focuses on alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of Delhi’s excise policy for 2021-22, subsequently revoked. Key AAP figures Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are also in judicial custody in connection with the case. Additionally, Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, is expected to address the media on Wednesday afternoon.