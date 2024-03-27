EC advises safeguarding voters from heatwave

The Election Commission of India (EC) has issued a directive to all Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) outlining measures to mitigate the effects of heatwaves on voters during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The advisory comes in response to forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department indicating a heightened probability of prolonged and intense heatwaves during the election period.

In its directive, the EC emphasizes the importance of adhering to minimum assured facilities at polling stations to ensure voter comfort and safety. This includes the arrangement of voting booths on ground floors for easier access for elderly and disabled voters, as well as the provision of separate entrances and exits at all polling stations. Additionally, the commission recommends the availability of drinking water facilities and eco-friendly disposable glasses within polling premises.

To further safeguard voters from the impact of heatwaves, the EC has provided a list of guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). It also suggests the deployment of volunteers from organizations such as the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), and Scouts & Guides to manage queues and assist voters. Furthermore, poll officials are instructed to appoint dedicated officers capable of providing initial treatment in the event of heatstroke, with arrangements in place to transfer affected individuals to nearby health centers if necessary.