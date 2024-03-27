Fire-Boltt Oracle smartwatch launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Fire-Boltt Oracle smartwatch has been launched in India. The Fire-Boltt Oracle price in India starts at Rs. 4,999 for the Eclipse-Flex, Marine-Mirage, Onyx-Wave, Orange-Horizon, Cloud-Whisper, and Crystal-Tide options. Meanwhile, the Cloudy-Clasp and Black-Chrome options of the smartwatch are priced at Rs. 5,299 and Rs. 5,499, respectively. The watch is available for purchase via the Fire-Boltt India website and Flipkart.

Fire-Boltt Oracle sports a 1.96-inch IPS scratch-resistant display with a resolution of 320 x 386 pixels. It runs an Android-based FireOS out-of-the-box and is powered by a cortex quad-core ARM SoC paired with Mail GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB onboard storage. The smartwatch comes with several pre-installed watch faces and multiple sports models. It also has heart rate, step counting, and blood oxygen level monitoring sensors.

The smart wearable gets a voice assistance as well as inbuilt speakers. The device supports 4G LTE calling in India via a 4G nano-SIM card and also supports Wi-Fi connectivity. It is backed by a 700mAh battery with a claimed standby time of up to 72 hours and a battery life of up to 10 hours. The wearable also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS connectivity. This new smartwatch also supports several Google Play store applications including social media, entertainment, food delivery, ride booking, and shopping. It comes with an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance.