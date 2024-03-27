First Delhi Assembly session sans CM today, spotlight on Arvind Kejriwal’s custody

Today marks the commencement of Delhi’s assembly meeting following the detention of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a case related to the liquor policy. Kejriwal has been remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate until March 28. The primary agenda of discussion will revolve around Kejriwal’s recent directive from jail, which emphasizes the provision of free medications and pathology testing at government-operated Mohalla clinics.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed the assembly session for Wednesday, where he will address concerns regarding the availability of free medical services. Despite his detention, Kejriwal remains committed to ensuring that residents of Delhi have unhindered access to essential healthcare services at government facilities. The Health Minister will elaborate on the status of free tests and medicines at hospitals and Mohalla clinics, responding to queries raised during the assembly meeting.

Earlier, Delhi Minister Atishi relayed Kejriwal’s initial directive from confinement, highlighting the importance of addressing water supply shortages and sewer issues. The detention of Kejriwal, along with other Aam Aadmi Party leaders, in a corruption case related to the defunct liquor policy, has sparked controversy. The AAP has refuted allegations and accused the BJP-led government of manipulating investigative agencies for political motives.