Follow these simple tips to prevent constipation during periods

Constipation during periods is one of the most common symptoms of periods. The main cause behind period constipation is hormones. The change in hormone levels affects our digestive system.

10 simple ways to cure period constipation:

1. Exercise

Exercising is one of the most effective and easiest ways to improve one’s digestion. Exercising may also reduce bloating.

2. Hydrate

Drinking water can help cure constipation and improve digestion. Try drinking at least 8 glasses of water daily.

3. Try laxatives

Laxatives help force out food from our digestive tract.

4. Avoid constipation triggers

Staying away from foods that usually cause indigestion is encouraged. Avoid caffeinated drinks, dairy products,junk foods and highly processed foods.

5. Eat probiotics

Also Read; 5 foods to eat during pregnancy

Probiotics such as yogurt, kombucha, kimchi, etc help in digestion as they promote better health of our gut and gut bacteria.

6. Talk to your doctor

Although constipation during periods is common and normal, you are encouraged to consult a doctor regarding it.

7. Eat fibre

Fibre improves our digestion. They are responsible for pushing our food through our digestive system. Fruits, vegetables and whole grains are a great source of healthy fibre.

8. Use washroom as required

It is advised to use the washroom as much as you may feel..

9. Avoid caffeine

Caffeinated drinks such as coffee and tea can cause dehydration in the body. Caffeinated drinks can also cause aggressive bowel movements.

10. Avoid alcohol

Alcohol can cause severe dehydration in the body. In addition to this, alcohol also causes bloating and affects your moods. Alcohol also may affect your appetite.