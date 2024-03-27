HP CM Sukhu refers to Ranaut as ‘Himachal Pradesh’s daughter’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hailed Kangana Ranaut as a prominent figure representing the state, referring to her as the “daughter of Himachal Pradesh”. Ranaut, currently embroiled in controversy due to her comments about Congress leader Urmila Matondkar, faced criticism from Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on social media. Shrinate’s remarks came after Ranaut was nominated by the BJP to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi. Additionally, Congress leader H S Ahir also made derogatory comments against the actress.

Responding to Shrinate’s criticism, Ranaut defended herself on a social media platform, highlighting her diverse roles as an actress and advocating for women’s empowerment. She emphasized the importance of respecting women and refraining from using derogatory language or stereotypes. Meanwhile, CM Sukhu praised Ranaut’s father for his role as a general secretary of Congress in Mandi, underscoring the party’s respect for women.

Subsequently, the BJP’s Himachal Pradesh unit lodged a complaint with the state’s chief electoral officer against Congress leaders Shrinate and Ahir for their derogatory remarks against Ranaut and Mandi. Meanwhile, BJP MP and actress Hema Malini expressed support for Ranaut, describing her as a resilient fighter who is well-suited for politics due to her bold and outspoken nature.