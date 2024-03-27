‘I cheated on her,’ Indo-Pak queer influencer couple announce split days before marriage

In a shocking development, well-known social media influencers Sufi Malik and Anjali Chakra, a couple residing in the United States originating from Pakistan and India respectively, have announced the dissolution of their engagement and relationship. Renowned for their captivating content and touching love story, the pair took to Instagram to share this unfortunate news with their followers.

Anjali Chakra, in a poignant Instagram post, disclosed that the reason behind their decision to part ways was due to infidelity committed by Sufi. Despite this revelation, Anjali stressed her desire for no negativity to be directed towards her former partner.

Sufi Malik also addressed the situation on Instagram, acknowledging her infidelity by admitting to cheating on Anjali a few weeks prior to their planned wedding. She expressed profound regret for her actions, recognizing the pain she has inflicted upon Anjali, their families, friends, and their beloved community.

The couple, who had been together for over five years and became engaged a year ago, shared a deep connection that resonated with their fans. They rose to prominence in 2019 after sharing images and videos of themselves donning traditional South Asian attire and dancing joyfully in the rain, captivating audiences on the internet.

Anjali, who operates a wedding planning business in New York and San Francisco, and Sufi, a lifestyle and travel content creator based in New York, were poised to embark on a new journey together. However, the revelation of infidelity has led to the unfortunate demise of their relationship.

In response to speculation that the breakup was a hoax, Anjali clarified by mentioning that she had removed their online wedding registry. The fate of their YouTube channel, “Sufi and Anjali,” boasting over 136,000 subscribers, remains uncertain.

Both Anjali and Sufi have requested privacy and respect from their followers during this challenging period.