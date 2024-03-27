IMD warns of high temperatures in 11 Kerala districts with yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert today for 11 districts in Kerala due to escalating temperatures. Thrissur district, in particular, experienced the highest temperature recorded yesterday, prompting concerns about the severity of the weather conditions.

In the forecast, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts are expected to reach temperatures of up to 39 degrees Celsius, with Pathanamthitta following closely at 38 degrees Celsius, and Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kannur districts at 37 degrees Celsius. Additionally, Alappuzha, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts may see temperatures rise to 36 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.

Amidst the soaring temperatures, some relief is expected for Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts, with rainfall predicted on March 27 and some light showers anticipated on March 28. Furthermore, on March 29, the Meteorological Department forecasts rain in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts, potentially offering respite from the heat.