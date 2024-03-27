India Meteorological Department predicts rain in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted intense rainfall, thunderstorm over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from 30th March. The weather department has also predicted rainfall/snowfall over many parts of the Northern region till 30 March.

The weather department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over the North Eastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 26-30 March. IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till 30th March. Heavy rains have been predicted over Assam and Meghalaya on 30 March.

Light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during 28th-30th March and over Rajasthan on 29th and 30th, East Uttar Pradesh on 30th March. The weather department has also issued rainfall/snowfall warnings in several parts of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.