Kerala Kalamandalam to Allow Male Students for Mohiniyattam; Key Meeting Today

Kerala Kalamandalam has opted to permit boys to study Mohiniyattam, marking a significant departure from tradition. A crucial decision on this matter is scheduled for today, reflecting the institution’s commitment to adapt to evolving societal norms and maintain gender neutrality in its academic pursuits.

In response to recent controversies surrounding casteist remarks by classical dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama Jr., the institution has extended an invitation to dancer Dr. RLV Ramakrishnan, brother of the late actor Kalabhavan Mani. Ramakrishnan, who has a background as a research student at Kalamandalam, gladly accepted the invitation to perform Mohiniyattam at the institution’s traditional theater, Koothambalam, on March 25. This gesture underscores a departure from traditional gender roles and paves the way for inclusivity in Mohiniyattam training.

The decision to open Mohiniyattam training to males breaks down long-standing barriers and aligns with a broader societal shift towards inclusivity. While this move is seen as progressive, the institution will continue to deliberate on the logistics and curriculum adjustments required to implement this change effectively, ensuring compliance with relevant guidelines and regulations. The aim is to foster acceptance and engagement among all stakeholders, bridging gaps and fostering a more inclusive environment within Kerala Kalamandalam.