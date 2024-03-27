Know advantages and disadvantages of female condoms

Female condoms are generally pouches made of latex and polyurethane. Female condoms are used by women during sex in order to prevent pregnancy and also to reduce the chances of sexually transmitted diseases. Each end of these pouches are made of rings that are flexible. They should be inserted deep inside the vagina before sex is initiated and held in the position by utilizing the rings available at the closed end while the rings which are at the open end remain outside the vagina during sex.

Pros of female condoms:

Since the exchange of bodily fluids, such as semen and vaginal fluid is prevented, female condoms aid in offering protection against many sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV.

Condoms can prove to be reliable pregnancy averting methods if they are properly and consistently used.

Female condoms are only needed during the time of sex. Any form of advance preparation is not required, hence making them suitable for unplanned sex.

Prescriptions are not needed

The condoms are usually small in size, disposable as well as easy to carry

Usually, using condoms does not show any medical side effects.

Cons of female condoms:

Even though condoms are generally very strong, they are prone to splitting or tearing in case of improper use.

Availability of female condoms pales in comparison to the male condoms and they are usually more expensive.

The outer ring might produce a cumbersome feeling.