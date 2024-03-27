Know common sexually transmitted diseases in men

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) are the infections that spread primarily from unprotected sexual intercourse or any kind of sexual contact. Having multiple sex partners increases the risks of it.

Common STD Symptoms in Men:

Blisters on or around penis

Spots, bumps or lesions on the penis

Discharge (clear, white, or yellow)

Oozing from the tip of the penis (thick or thin)

Painful urination

Painful ejaculation

Itching on the tip of the penis

Rash on the penis, testicles, or groin

Here is a list of STDs for men:

Chlamydia- Chlamydia is a type of bacterial STD transmitted during oral, anal or vaginal sex with an already infected person. Some of the symptoms of Chlamydia in men are swollen testicles, penile discharge or pain while urinating.

Gonorrhea- This is another bacterial infection, majorly affecting the urethra, anus or the throat and primarily spreads through vaginal, oral or anal sex with someone already suffering from it. The symptoms are quite similar to those of Chlamydia.

Hepatitis B- Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) is the cause of the disease Hepatitis B and can cause severe inflammation of the liver. It spreads from one person to the other on coming into contact with the bodily fluids or blood of the person affected. Few signs of Hepatitis B include jaundice, vomiting, nausea, body aches, mild fever, lethargy and appetite loss.

Herpes (Simplex) – It is a viral infection caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV) and generally tends to develop on or near to the mouth and the genitals. Primarily, herpes spreads through direct contact with the genitals or mouth of a person already diagnosed with the same.

Syphilis- Another bacterial Sexually Transmitted Disease. Unprotected oral, vaginal and anal sex are the primary carriers of this disease. It is considered to be one of the most serious STDs because the risks of contracting HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) get increased once infected with Syphilis.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) – In men, HPV is capable of causing cancers in the throat, anus or the penis. It is either passed on through skin-to-skin or unprotected sexual contact with an infected partner.