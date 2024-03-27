Know golden rules of sex according to Ayurveda

Ayurveda is an ancient Indian medicinal system. According to Ayurveda, sexual health is important for our overall well-being. A healthy sex life improves our physical, emotional and mental well-being.

Golden sex rules according to Ayurveda:

Ayurveda believes that a couple should refrain from having sex when the female partner is having her periods. Some health experts are of the belief that sex during periods may give rise to a condition termed as Endometriosis.

According to Ayurveda, an ideal sex position is one where the woman is lying with her face directed in an upward position.

Ayurveda also believes very overweight or obese people should avoid having sex.

Have sex only when your private parts are clean and healthy.

According to Ayurveda, loyalty and faithfulness are essential for healthy sex life. So avoid infidelity, adultery, or cheating on your wife.

Ayurveda is against a couple having sex during pregnancy or immediately after delivery.

Sex is supposed to soothe your soul rather than scar it. Violence during sex is not healthy at all.

Ayurveda believes in having sex using sexual organs. Thus, oral sex and other similar pleasures are a big No as per Ayurveda.

Sex on empty stomach or after a heavy meal can trigger a plethora of health problems by causing a Vata and Pitta imbalance. The imbalance may give rise to digestive problems, headaches, gastritis.

Ayurveda is strictly against the idea of having sex with aged women or with children.

Always have sex when both the partners are in a comfortable position.

According to Ayurveda journals Never have sex if you are sick or physically and mentally not fit.

Having sex with animals (bestiality) is considered unhealthy.

According to Ayurveda, your sex life is governed by the four seasons during which your body strength changes.

The body strength is the lowest during the monsoon and summer, hence have less sex during that time (once in fifteen days).

With moderate body strength, sex once in three days is advisable during spring and summer.

During winter the body strength is at its peak, hence one can have sex daily.