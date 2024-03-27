Know how to set custom ringtones for individual contacts on Google Contacts app

Mumbai: Google has recently rolled out a new feature for its Contact app. The newly launched feature has added a “contact ringtones” tab within the app. The tab lets users add custom ringtones to individual contacts.The feature feature is available on the latest version of the Google Contacts app – V4.27.26.

The contact ringtones tab is hidden in the Fix & manage menu on the app and lets users set custom ringtones.

A step-by-step guide on how to set custom ringtone for individual contacts on Google Contacts:

To set a custom ringtone for individual contacts on Google Contacts, make sure you have updated the app to version 4.27.26. If not, update the app via the Play Store and then follow these steps:

1. Open the Google Contacts app.

2. Tap on the ‘Fix & manage’ menu at the bottom right corner.

3. Scroll down and find the ‘Contact ringtones’ tab.

4. Click on the ‘Contact ringtones’ tab.

5. Tap on ‘Add contact ringtone.’

6. Select the contact for which you want to set a custom ringtone.

7. After selecting the contact, choose a ringtone from the list provided.

8. Finally, tap ‘SAVE.’

You can repeat these steps to add custom ringtones for other contacts as well.