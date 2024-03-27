Lack of funds: Congress resorts to crowdfunding for election campaign financing

Struggling with frozen bank accounts due to unpaid dues to the Income Tax department, the national unit of the Congress party is exploring alternative methods to finance its campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. One of the options being considered is crowdfunding, as announced by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, citing the lack of available funds.

The decision to pursue crowdfunding comes after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) expressed its inability to provide financial support to its state units for election campaigning, attributing the situation to the BJP-led Union government’s actions. Interestingly, some young Congress leaders have already initiated crowdfunding efforts independently, with veteran candidates expected to follow suit to sustain their electioneering efforts throughout the 42-day general election period.

Among those leading crowdfunding initiatives is Shafi Parambil, the UDF candidate in Vadakara, who took a break from campaigning to visit Dubai and Doha, seeking support from Non-Resident Keralites. This approach is not new to Parambil, who had previously sought crowdfunding support during the 2021 assembly elections. Similarly, Remya Haridas, the UDF candidate for Alathur, has also reached out to the public for financial assistance in her campaign efforts.