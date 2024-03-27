Lenovo Tab M11 tablet launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo Tab M11 was launched in India. The tablet was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January. The tablet is offered in two connectivity variants. The WI-Fi only option of the Lenovo Tab M11 is priced in India at Rs. 18,000. The LTE variant, on the other hand, bundled with a Lenovo Tab Pen is marked at Rs. 22,000. The tablet is available for purchase via the Lenovo India website and via Flipkart. It is also listed on Amazon, where it is listed to be available for purchase from March 28.

Lenovo’s Tab M11 tablet sports an 11-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) IPS LCD screen, with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a TÜV Rheinland certification and supports HD-quality Netflix streaming. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with a Mali G52 GPU.

The tablet comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It ships with an Android 13-based UI and is confirmed to get two years of OS and four years of security patch updates. It is equipped with quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos audio. The tablet is compatible with the Lenovo Tab Pen.

Lenovo packs a 7,040mAh battery in the Tab M11 tablet with support for 15W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. It comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance and supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.