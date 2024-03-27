Maruti Suzuki unveils 2024 Swift Hybrid: Details

London: Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the fourth-generation global model in the UK. The all-new Swift Hybrid was initially showcased as the Swift Concept at the Japan Mobility show in Tokyo in October 2023. The car will debut in the UK and the Republic of Ireland in April 2024.

The UK-spec Swift is powered by 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine. Customers in these markets can opt for a 12V mild-hybrid system and choose between manual and automatic transmissions. Additionally, Suzuki continues to offer the Swift with all-wheel drive (AWD) options in the UK.

The new Swift features a 9-inch touchscreen unit, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, LED headlights, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and connected car technology. Safety features include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is anticipated to launch in India in April, with an expected starting price of around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).