Miami Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter semifinals

Miami: In tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian teammate Matthew Ebden entered the men’s doubles semi-final of Miami Open. They defeated Dutchman Sem Verbeek and Aussie John-Patrick Smith by ‘3-6, 7-6, (4) 10-7’ in the quarterfinals. The Indo-Australian pair will meet the winners of the match between Marcel Granollers (Spain)/Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) and Lloyd Glasspool (UK)/Jean-Julien Rojer (Netherlands) in the last-four.

The victory for the 44-year-old Bopanna, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, will help him stay in the in top-10 in the ATP doubles ranking and ensure direct qualification for the Paris Olympics in July-August. The cut-off date for rankings to be considered for direct Paris qualification is June 10.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar

This is Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden’s third men’s doubles semi-final this year. Bopanna and Ebden had also reached the semifinal of the Adelaide Open in January this year and made the title round before losing to Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (UK).

The Bopanna-Ebden pair had won the Australian Open earlier this year. This was Bopanna’s, maiden grand slam. He had attained a career-high world No. 1 ranking following the success but has slipped to second spot after a quarterfinal loss at the Dubai Championships and a round-of-32 exit at the Indian Wells Masters.