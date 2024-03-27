NATGARID Surpasses 1 Billion Facial Data Entries for Criminal Tracking

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has achieved a significant milestone in surveillance capabilities with the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) now boasting over 100 crore facial data entries, according to officials. This vast database covers approximately 80% of India’s population and is expected to greatly enhance efforts to track down individuals involved in illegal activities, providing valuable support to law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Amidst the ongoing election period, the expanded facial recognition database will aid enforcement agencies in cracking down on habitual offenders, offering a powerful tool for identifying and apprehending criminals. Notably, the facial data collection includes information obtained during the Covid-19 pandemic, even when individuals were wearing masks, with the system capable of efficiently processing and matching masked faces within minutes.

The NATGRID’s integrated intelligence infrastructure has established partnerships with various government departments, including the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the Income Tax department, as well as numerous police agencies. Drawing data from various sources such as airports and governmental entities, the initiative aligns with the government’s broader objectives of creating a comprehensive national database to combat a range of illicit activities, from terrorism financing to arms smuggling. Additionally, the implementation of stringent privacy safeguards ensures that unauthorized access to personal data is prevented, with access limited to authorized central agencies and police forces across all states and Union Territories.