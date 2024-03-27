Outdoor artificial light exposure linked to higher stroke risk

Exposure to artificial outdoor light during nighttime has been associated with a heightened risk of stroke, according to a recent study involving over 28,000 adults in China. The research, conducted by a team from Zhejiang University School of Medicine, highlights how the widespread use of artificial light has led to light pollution affecting around 80% of the global population.

Using satellite imagery to map light pollution, the researchers tracked participants’ exposure to residential outdoor nighttime light and monitored stroke cases over a six-year period. The analysis revealed that individuals with the highest levels of outdoor light exposure had a 43% increased risk of developing cerebrovascular disease compared to those with lower exposure levels.

Lead researcher Jian-Bing Wang emphasized the findings, suggesting that excessive exposure to outdoor artificial light at night could pose a risk factor for cerebrovascular disease. Wang urged individuals, particularly those residing in urban areas, to consider reducing their exposure to outdoor artificial light to mitigate potential health risks.

The study underscores the need for effective policies and preventive measures to address the impact of environmental factors such as light pollution on public health. While previous research has linked light pollution to cardiovascular disease, this study sheds light on its potential implications for brain health and stroke, offering valuable insights for future health interventions.