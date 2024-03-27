PM chooses Meerut to commence BJP election campaign on March 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, starting from Meerut. Scheduled for March 30, the event will feature a massive rally in support of BJP candidate Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan during the 1980s. This rally holds significant importance as it aims to reinforce the narrative surrounding the Ayodhya temple, with Prime Minister Modi sharing the stage with Jayant Chaudhury, the chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a newly inducted ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The timing of this campaign launch is critical, given Uttar Pradesh’s substantial share of Lok Sabha seats, which greatly influences the formation of the central government in Delhi. With this in mind, the BJP is ambitious in its goal to secure 370 seats in the 2024 elections, recognizing the state’s pivotal role in achieving this target.

In past elections, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed significant political shifts, with the BJP’s seat count fluctuating from 71 in 2014 to 64 in 2019 due to strong alliances formed by opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. To counter this, the BJP is forging robust alliances with parties like the RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S), and NISHAD, focusing on reinforcing the Ram temple narrative, which gained momentum after the pran-pratishthha of Ram Lalla in January 2022. Additionally, the BJP is eyeing western UP with optimism, aiming to regain lost ground despite setbacks in previous elections, with RLD’s support potentially bolstering its prospects, especially among the influential Jat community.