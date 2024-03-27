Security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur kill 6 Naxalites, including 2 women

A police official reported that six Naxalites, including two female members, were killed during a clash with security forces in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The encounter took place in the forest area near Chipurbhatti village along the Talperu river. The operation was part of an anti-Naxal mission conducted jointly by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

Upon the cessation of gunfire, the bodies of the six Naxalites, including one woman, were discovered at the scene. The security forces are currently conducting search operations in the region, which is significant as Bijapur district falls within the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, slated for elections on April 19th. The operation was initiated based on intelligence indicating the presence of Naxalites from PLGA platoon no. 10 of Maoists.

The clash occurred as security forces engaged Naxalites near Chipurbhatti village, encountering resistance in the dense jungles of Bijapur. This successful engagement resulted in the loss of six Naxalite lives, marking a significant victory for the security forces in their ongoing fight against insurgency. The presence of female cadres among the deceased highlights the active involvement of women in Naxal operations, further complicating the conflict. Security officials have intensified search operations in the area to neutralize any remaining threats, demonstrating their commitment to restoring peace and stability.