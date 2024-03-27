Sonalika launches Sikander DLX DI 60 Torque Plus multi-speed tractor in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading tractor manufacturer Sonalika launched the Sikander DLX DI 60 Torque Plus multi-speed tractor. The vehicle is priced at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Sikander DLX DI 60 is claimed to employ the biggest engine in its category. The tractor is powered by a 4-cylinder 4,709cc HDM unit, which delivers 275Nm of torque. The tractor gets an advanced 12F+12R multi-speed transmission with shuttle-tech technology. It boasts a lift capacity of 2,200kg.

The tractor comes with LED headlights and taillights, Pro+ bumper, power steering and 5G hydraulics. The Sikander DLX DI 60 is claimed to be suitable for both on and off-field operations.

ITL, which is India’s largest tractor exporter, sells tractors under the Sonalika and Solis brands across the globe. The company had an export market share of 36% in H1 FY24.ITL currently has a manufacturing facility in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, with an annual capacity of 300,000 units.