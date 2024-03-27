Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui detained after Mumbai bar raid

Stand-up comedian and winner of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui, encountered trouble on the night of March 26 when he, along with 13 others, was apprehended by the Mumbai police following a raid at a hookah bar situated in the Fort area of south Mumbai.

According to reports from ANI, Mumbai Police confirmed that a case had been filed against Munawar Faruqui and the other 13 individuals. However, Faruqui was subsequently released after the case was officially registered.

The raid at the Sabalan hookah bar in Bora Bazaar was conducted by Mumbai Police’s Social Service Branch upon receiving information about the alleged use of tobacco disguised as herbal substances. An official stated, “Our team conducted a raid on a hookah bar in Mumbai based on the suspicion of tobacco usage under the guise of herbal substances. Following the examination of the evidence, a case was filed, and 14 individuals were taken into custody, including Faruqui.”

Although the offence was bailable, Faruqui was served a notice by the police before being released. Authorities are currently investigating the matter, with the possibility of charging the accused under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act if it is confirmed that tobacco was indeed used in the hookah.

Munawar Faruqui gained prominence after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss season 17, enjoying significant stardom following his appearance on the popular reality television show. He was widely recognized as one of the standout contestants during the 17th season of the acclaimed program.