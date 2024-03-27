Statewide Easter, Ramzan, and Vishu market fair by Supplyco to commence today

Supplyco is organizing a special market fair to celebrate Easter, Ramzan, and Vishu, starting today. The Easter-Ramzan-Vishu fair market will be held at a designated Supplyco outlet in each taluk of the state and will run until April 13. As part of the fair, Supplyco is rolling out the ‘Golden Offer’ scheme, providing significant discounts on various branded daily-use items starting from March 12. Additionally, Sabari products and non-subsidy items will be available for distribution at the outlets.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the sale of Sabari K Rice, introduced by the state government as an alternative to the central government’s Bharat rice, on March 13. Initially, Sabari K-Rice will be packaged in gunny bags featuring the K-Rice logo as part of a branding initiative. The cost of these gunny bags, estimated to be less than Rs 10 lakh, will be covered from Supplyco’s advertising budget, as stated by the official. Bharat rice, distributed through ration shops by the central government, has a market price of Rs. 29, with companies like the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) purchasing it at Rs. 18.59 and selling it at a profit of Rs. 10.41.