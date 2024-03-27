Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- ended higher Wednesday. As per market experts, sustained strength in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Maruti supported the indices.

BSE Sensex ended 526 points or 0.73 percent up at 72,996.31. NSE Nifty settled at 22,123.70, up 119points or 0.54 percent. Reliance Industries closed 3.5 per cent higher, making up 58 per cent of Sensex gains after Goldman Sachs raised target price on the stock.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki unveils 2024 Swift Hybrid: Details

The BSE MidCap index rose just 0.1 per cent, while the SmallCap index ended 0.7 per cent higher. Nifty Bank gained 185 points or 0.40% to close at 46,785.95. Among sectors, auto, bank, capital goods, power, realty, telecom up 0.5-1 percent, while metal, IT, media down 0.3-0.5 percent.

About 1564 shares advanced, 2130 shares declined, and 104 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Chemicals, Adani Power, Mankind Pharma, Indian Hotels, Prestige Estate, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance and Titan Company. Top losers were Hero MotoCorp, Tata Consumer Products, Apollo Hospitals, Policy Bazar, Crompton Greaves, Jubilant Foods, Piramal Enterprises, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Wipro.