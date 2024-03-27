Study: Viagra intake decreases Alzheimer’s risk by more than 50 per cent

The FDA-approved medication sildenafil, commonly prescribed for erectile dysfunction, may soon be incorporated into treatments aimed at reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers in the United States have examined medical insurance data and conducted laboratory investigations into sildenafil’s genetic and neurological impacts. Sildenafil, marketed under the brand name Viagra, has garnered attention for its potential neuroprotective properties.

These researchers in the United States have verified the medication’s ability to preserve critical proteins in nerve cells, potentially averting their pathological aggregation.

Numerous recent studies have consistently demonstrated that phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors, such as sildenafil, not only enhance penile blood flow but also possess neuroprotective properties against neurodegenerative diseases like dementia.

The therapeutic potential of PDE inhibitors is not surprising given their involvement in nerve signaling pathways crucial for neuroplasticity. Previous animal studies have indicated that sildenafil, a PDE inhibitor, mitigates abnormal tau protein phosphorylation, reducing the formation of toxic tangles and enhancing cognitive function and memory.

However, some population-level studies failed to observe significant effects, suggesting a need for further investigation into sildenafil’s neurological mechanisms.

Despite uncertainties regarding its neurological mechanisms, researchers in the United States utilized neuron cell cultures derived from Alzheimer’s patients’ donated stem cells to elucidate sildenafil’s metabolic and genetic effects.

Following five days of treatment, these laboratory-grown neurons exhibited significantly reduced tau protein levels under conditions of elevated phosphorus concentration, confirming sildenafil’s potential neuroprotective effects in preserving brain cells.