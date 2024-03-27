This Indian city named Asia’s billionaire capital: Details

Mumbai: Mumbai has named Asia’s billionaire capital. The capital city of Maharashtra has also included in Top-3 cities globally. Mumbai has surpassed Beijing to attain this position. The Hurun Global Rich List 2024 revealed this. According to the report, the number of billionaires in Mumbai is now 92. The number of billionaires in Beijing 91.

‘Mumbai was the fastest growing billionaire capital in the world, adding 26 in the year and taking it to third in the world and Asia’s billionaire capital. New Delhi broke into the Top 10 for the first time. Palm Beach, Istanbul, Mexico City and Melbourne broke into the Hurun Top 30 Cities,’ according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2024.

Mumbai’s wealth surged 47 per cent over the past year. Meanwhile, the wealth of Beijing declined 28 per cent. According to the Hurun report, India added far more number of billionaires than China. India witnessed 94 new billionaires this year, compared with 55 in China.

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian to enter the top-10 in the Hurun Global Rich List 2024. He added $33 billion to keep the title of the richest person in Asia. Gautam Adani’s wealth rose 62 per cent to 15th place in the world with $86 billion.

‘The number of known billionaires in the world is up 5 per cent to just under 3300, mainly on the back of a strong performance in stock markets. The Hurun Global Rich List tells the story of the global economy through the stories of the world’s richest individuals. Who’s up and who’s down highlights the economic trends of sectors and countries,’ said Hurun Report chairman and chief researcher Rupert Hoogewerf .

According to the report, wealth creation in China has gone through deep changes these last few years, with the wealth of billionaires from real estate and renewables down. Whilst as many as 40% of the Hurun Global Rich List from the high water mark two years ago have lost their billionaires status, China has added 120 new faces to the list. China still has more known billionaires than the US. Russia added 6 billionaires in a year. Israel added 9 billionaires to break into the top-20 countries for billionaires with 29.