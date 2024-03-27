Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Schedule announced by ACC: Full schedule

Mumbai: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the fixtures for the Women’s Asia Cup. The multi-nation tournament will be held in July. The matches will be held from July 19 to 28 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

The tournament will be played in the T20 format. 8 countries will participate in the cricket event. The prestigious tournament will have all-female umpires and match referees akin to the 2022 edition.

‘The Women’s T20I Asia Cup 2024 underscores the ACC’s commitment to promoting women’s cricket in the region. We are excited to see the increased participation and competitiveness among the teams, reflecting the growing popularity and importance of women’s cricket. This expansion, from six teams in 2018 to seven in 2022, and now eight, is a testament to our commitment to the women’s game and the burgeoning talent pool in Asian cricket. We anticipate an exciting tournament that will inspire both players and fans,’ said ACC President, Jay Shah in a statement.

The defending champions India will face their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, July 21. The defending champions are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and UAE. Group B comprises the previous edition’s runners-up Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-final on July 26. The final of the tournament will be played on July 28.

Women’s Asia Cup 2024 schedule

Date Day Match

July 19 Friday Pakistan vs Nepal

July 19 Friday India vs UAE

July 20 Saturday Malaysia vs Thailand

July 20 Saturday Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

July 21 Sunday Nepal vs UAE

July 21 Sunday India vs Pakistan

July 22 Monday Sri Lanka vs Malaysia

July 22 Monday Bangladesh vs Thailand

July 23 Tuesday Pakistan vs UAE

July 23 Tuesday India vs Nepal

July 24 Wednesday Bangladesh vs Malaysia

July 24 Wednesday Sri Lanka vs Thailand

July 26 Friday Semi-final 1 (Group A 1st vs Group B 2nd)

July 26 Friday Semi-final 2 (Group B 1st vs Group A 2nd)

July 28 Sunday FINAL