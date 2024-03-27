DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Schedule announced by ACC: Full schedule

Mar 27, 2024, 03:10 pm IST

Mumbai: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the fixtures for the Women’s Asia Cup. The multi-nation tournament will be held in July. The matches will be held from July 19 to 28 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

The tournament will be played in the T20 format. 8 countries will participate in the cricket event. The prestigious tournament will have all-female umpires and match referees akin to the 2022 edition.

‘The Women’s T20I Asia Cup 2024 underscores the ACC’s commitment to promoting women’s cricket in the region. We are excited to see the increased participation and competitiveness among the teams, reflecting the growing popularity and importance of women’s cricket. This expansion, from six teams in 2018 to seven in 2022, and now eight, is a testament to our commitment to the women’s game and the burgeoning talent pool in Asian cricket. We anticipate an exciting tournament that will inspire both players and fans,’ said ACC President, Jay Shah in a statement.

The  defending champions India will face their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, July 21. The defending champions are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and UAE. Group B comprises the previous edition’s runners-up Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-final on July 26. The final of the tournament will be played on July 28.

Women’s Asia Cup 2024 schedule

Date       Day           Match

July 19    Friday     Pakistan vs Nepal

July 19    Friday     India vs UAE

July 20    Saturday Malaysia vs Thailand

July 20    Saturday Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

July 21    Sunday    Nepal vs UAE

July 21    Sunday    India vs Pakistan

July 22    Monday   Sri Lanka vs Malaysia

July 22    Monday   Bangladesh vs Thailand

July 23    Tuesday  Pakistan vs UAE

July 23    Tuesday  India vs Nepal

July 24    Wednesday     Bangladesh vs Malaysia

July 24    Wednesday     Sri Lanka vs Thailand

July 26    Friday     Semi-final 1 (Group A 1st vs Group B 2nd)

July 26    Friday     Semi-final 2 (Group B 1st vs Group A 2nd)

July 28    Sunday    FINAL

 

