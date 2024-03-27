YouTube takes down 2.2 million videos in India for violating community guidelines

YouTube removed more than 2.25 million videos in India between October and December 2023 due to violations of its community guidelines, marking India as the leading country in video takedowns, surpassing nations like the US and Russia. Singapore followed closely behind with 1,243,871 video removals, while the United States ranked third with 788,354 removals. Indonesia and Russia also saw significant numbers of video takedowns, standing at 770,157 and 516,629, respectively, according to YouTube’s Community Guidelines Enforcement report.

Globally, YouTube removed over 9 million videos during the same period for various violations of its community norms. A majority of these removals, over 96 percent, were flagged by automated systems rather than human reviewers. The flagged videos were removed for infractions such as harmful or dangerous content, child safety concerns, violent or graphic material, nudity, sexual content, misinformation, and other guideline violations.

In India alone, more than 2.25 million videos were removed for breaching YouTube’s community guidelines, placing the country at the top of the list for video removals among 30 countries. Additionally, YouTube terminated over 20.5 million channels globally during the quarter ending in December 2023 due to guideline violations. Channel-level termination results in the removal of all associated videos. YouTube clarified that channels are terminated for accumulating three community guidelines strikes within 90 days, severe abuses such as predatory behavior, or engaging in activities wholly dedicated to guideline violations, such as spam accounts.