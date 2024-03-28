600 Prominent Lawyers Petition CJI Regarding Judicial Integrity Threats

Over 600 lawyers, including prominent figures like Harish Salve and Manan Kumar Mishra, have penned a letter to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, expressing apprehensions about perceived threats to the court’s integrity. They accused a “vested interest group” of using politically motivated allegations and legal maneuvers to tarnish the judiciary’s image and undermine its credibility.

The attorneys highlighted instances where attempts to influence court decisions, particularly in cases involving allegedly corrupt political figures, have become increasingly apparent. They referenced strategies like creating misleading narratives to distort the perception of the judiciary’s functioning, aiming to sway judicial verdicts and erode public trust in the legal system.

The letter emphasized the grave threat posed by such actions to the democratic framework and the public’s confidence in judicial processes. It condemned the dissemination of false narratives about a fictional “golden era” of the judiciary, aiming to weaken trust in the legal system and influence ongoing litigation. The lawyers urged the Supreme Court to stand firm against these attempts to manipulate the courts for personal and political gains, especially in light of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.