Adrak Chai Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup water

– 1 cup milk

– 1 tablespoon tea leaves or 2 tea bags

– 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

– 2-3 teaspoons sugar (adjust to taste)

– Optional: Chai masala (a pinch of ground cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves)

Instructions:

1. In a saucepan, combine water and grated ginger. Bring it to a boil.

2. Add tea leaves or tea bags to the boiling water. If you like, add chai masala for extra flavor.

3. Let it simmer for 2-3 minutes, allowing the flavors to infuse.

4. Pour in the milk and bring the mixture to a boil while stirring occasionally.

5. Once it reaches a boil, reduce the heat and let it simmer for another 2-3 minutes.

6. Add sugar according to your taste preferences. Stir well until the sugar dissolves.

7. Strain the chai into cups or mugs to remove the tea leaves or tea bags.

8. Enjoy your adrak chai hot, and if desired, you can serve it with biscuits or snacks.