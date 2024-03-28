Authentic Belgaum biriyani recipe

Belgaum biryani is a flavorful and aromatic dish that originates from the city of Belgaum in Karnataka, India. Here’s a basic recipe for preparing Belgaum biryani:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups basmati rice

– 500 grams chicken (or any meat of your choice)

– 2 large onions, thinly sliced

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 1/2 cup yogurt

– 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

– Whole spices (cinnamon, cardamom, cloves)

– 2-3 green chilies, slit

– 1/2 cup mint leaves, chopped

– 1/2 cup coriander leaves, chopped

– 1/4 cup fried onions (optional)

– 1/4 cup ghee or oil

– Salt to taste

– Water as needed

For the marinade:

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala powder

– Juice of 1 lemon

Instructions:

1. Wash the basmati rice and soak it in water for about 30 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. Marinate the chicken pieces with turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, lemon juice, and salt. Allow it to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

3. Heat ghee or oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add the whole spices and sauté until fragrant.

4. Add the thinly sliced onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

5. Add the ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Cook until the raw smell disappears.

6. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.

7. Add the marinated chicken pieces and cook until they are half done.

8. In a separate pot, boil water and cook the soaked rice until it is 70-80% cooked. Drain and set aside.

9. Layer the partially cooked rice over the chicken gravy in the pan. Sprinkle chopped mint leaves, coriander leaves, and fried onions (if using) over the rice.

10. Cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid and cook on low heat for about 15-20 minutes until the rice is fully cooked and the flavors are infused.

11. Once done, gently fluff the biryani with a fork.

12. Serve hot with raita or salad.

Enjoy your delicious Belgaum biryani! Adjust the spice levels according to your taste preferences.