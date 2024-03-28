Ayurvedic herbal remedies to help in PCOS management

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS is a medical condition. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgens and ovarian cysts. PCOS can lead to a range of symptoms including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, patches of thickened dark skin, hair growth and fertility issues.

Ayurvedic herbal remedies that might help in PCOS management:

1. Shatavari

Shatavari helps regulate hormones, supports reproductive health, and can alleviate symptoms of PCOS such as irregular menstruation and hormonal imbalance.

2. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb known for its stress-reducing properties. It can help regulate cortisol levels, reduce stress, and improve hormonal balance, which may benefit women with PCOS.

3. Triphala

Triphala is a combination of three fruits (amalaki, bibhitaki, and haritaki) known for their digestive and detoxifying properties. It can help regulate digestion, improve metabolism, and support hormonal balance.

4. Guggul

Guggul resin is known for its anti-inflammatory and lipid-lowering properties. It can help regulate cholesterol levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce symptoms of PCOS such as acne and excess hair growth.

5. Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are rich in fibre and phytoestrogens, which can help regulate menstrual cycles, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce symptoms of PCOS like weight gain and irregular periods.

6. Licorice

Licorice root has anti-inflammatory and anti-androgenic properties, which can help regulate hormone levels, reduce insulin resistance, and alleviate symptoms of PCOS such as hirsutism and acne.

7. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help reduce inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, and regulate menstrual cycles in women with PCOS.

8. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, regulate blood sugar levels, and reduce insulin resistance in women with PCOS. It can also help regulate menstrual cycles and reduce symptoms like acne and excess hair growth.

9. Trikatu

Trikatu is a traditional Ayurvedic formula known for its digestive and metabolism-boosting properties. It can help improve digestion, increase metabolism, and support weight management in women with PCOS.

10. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help reduce inflammation, regulate menstrual cycles, and improve insulin sensitivity in women with PCOS.