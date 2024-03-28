Canada’s population reaches a record high of 40.77 million in 2023

Canada’s population surged to a record high of 40.77 million in 2023, with temporary immigration serving as the primary driver, according to Statistics Canada.

The data, recently released, indicates that in 2023, the country witnessed an addition of 1.27 million people to its population, marking a 3.2% increase from the previous year, representing the highest growth since 1957. “In 2023, the vast majority (97.6%) of Canada’s population growth came from international migration (both permanent and temporary immigration), with the remaining portion (2.4%) attributed to natural increase,” Statscan stated.

This marks the second consecutive year in which temporary immigration fueled population growth, with the net increase of non-permanent residents (NPRs) being observed for the third consecutive year.

Regarding Indian migrants, they constitute a significant portion of Canada’s immigrant population. Over 120,000 Indians settle in Canada as permanent residents annually, contributing to one of the largest Indian diasporas globally. Between 2013 and 2022, the number of Indians immigrating to Canada more than tripled. The figure surged from 32,828 in 2013 to 118,095 in 2022. However, due to tensions between India and Canada, the number of study permits for Indians fell by 41% in 2023, as per Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data.

Despite the decline in study permits, Indians remain the largest group of immigrants, constituting a significant proportion of the estimated 2,661,784 non-permanent residents in Canada as of January 1, 2024. Of these, 2,332,886 were permit holders and their family members, while 328,898 were asylum claimants with or without work or study permits.

The influx of immigrants has been associated with a housing shortage, resulting in soaring house prices and reduced affordability, ultimately affecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s approval ratings. Additionally, economists and the Bank of Canada suggest that population growth has influenced Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita and productivity levels.