Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated for second day in a row in Kerala. Yellow metal is priced at 49,360, up by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6170, up by Rs 35.This is the second high price recorded for the precious metal in the state. Yesterday, gold price climbed by Rs 80 per 8 gram and Rs 10 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices rose in the opening trade on Thursday tracking positive trade in the international prices. Gold futures were trading at Rs 66,491 per 10 gram, rising Rs 124 or 0.19%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 74,808 per kg, higher by Rs 146 or 0.20%.

MCX Gold and Silver futures ended with minor declines on Wednesday with the April gold contract settling with an uptick of Rs 32 per 10 gram or 0.05% at Rs 66,399 while silver contract ended down by Rs 15 or 0.03% at Rs 74,677 per kg. The prices have risen by 6.07% or Rs 3800 on MCX on the month-to-date basis. On the year-to-date basis, the uptick is Rs 3,164 or 5.01%. As for silver contract, the MTD gains stand at 4.75% or Rs 3,383 while the YTD gains at 0.31% or Rs 232.

The price of gold in major physical bullion markets like Delhi, Ahmedabad and other cities is Rs 66,800 per 10 gram while that of 1 kg of Silver is Rs 76,000.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,189.29 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,188.30 per ounce. Price of spot silver slipped 0.4% to $24.56 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $897.10 and palladium gained 0.4% to $987.66.

Meanwhile, India’s gold imports are set to plunge by more than 90% in March from the previous month to hit the lowest level since the Covid-19pandemic.