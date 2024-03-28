Delhi HC rejects Congress plea on IT reassessment

The Delhi High Court declined the Congress party’s petitions on Thursday, which contested the commencement of tax reassessment proceedings against it spanning four years by tax authorities. Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav presided over the bench and stated that the petitions were rejected based on their previous ruling, which declined interference with the initiation of reassessment for an additional year. This particular case pertained to the assessment years from 2017 to 2021.

Previously, the Congress party had filed a petition, dismissed the previous week, challenging the commencement of reassessment proceedings concerning the assessment years from 2014-15 to 2016-17. Despite the party’s efforts in the legal arena, the court’s decision remained unfavorable regarding the initiation of reassessment procedures for the mentioned period. The rejection of both petitions signals a setback for the Congress in its legal battle against the tax reassessment proceedings initiated by the authorities.

The court’s decision to dismiss the petitions underscores the ongoing legal battle between the Congress party and tax authorities over reassessment proceedings spanning several years. With the rejection of the petitions related to the assessment years 2014-15 to 2021, the Congress faces continued scrutiny and legal challenges concerning its tax affairs, marking a significant development in its legal proceedings on this matter.