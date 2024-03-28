Delhi HC Rejects Plea to Remove Arvind Kejriwal as CM

The Delhi High Court rendered a significant decision on Thursday, rejecting a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, who is currently facing scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a liquor policy case. Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora presided over the proceedings related to the PIL, filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, a purported farmer and social worker residing in Delhi. Yadav argued that a Chief Minister involved in a financial scandal should not be allowed to continue holding public office.

Currently, Kejriwal is under ED custody and is scheduled to appear before the Rouse Avenue Courts later in the day, as his custody term expires today. The PIL contended that Kejriwal’s retention as Chief Minister could obstruct due legal process, disrupt justice, and potentially lead to a breakdown of the state’s constitutional machinery, given his incarceration and alleged failure to meet constitutional standards.

Despite these challenges, members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have stated in media releases that Kejriwal has no intention of resigning from his position and, if necessary, will govern from prison. Additionally, the PIL raised concerns about Kejriwal’s potential exercise of authority as Chief Minister, citing provisions under the Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993, which authorize him to requisition files from various government departments, including those related to ongoing investigations in which he is involved.