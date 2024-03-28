Dubai announces 3-day ‘Great Online Sale’ with up to 95% discounts

Dubai: Dubai has announced the dates for the second edition of great online sale. The 3-day great online sale is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). Residents can log in to participating online retail brands’ websites for discounts of up to 95 per cent from March 29 to 31.

The sale will see more than 50 online retailers offer savings on electronics, fashion, accessories, jewellery, watches, home, health, beauty, and kids brands.

‘Many of the participating online retailers will be offering an extra discount which can be accessed by registering at www.greatonlinesale.com. Brands for Less, Eros, Moms Store, Noon.com, Sharaf DG, Styli and 6thstreet.com are just some of the brands that shoppers can expect to be offering extra savings,’ the DFRE said in a statement.

Those who register will also be entered into a draw in which three winners will receive Dh10,000 each.

Click for deals on:

Homeware, furniture, household items: CB2, Bed Quarter Furniture, Homebox, Pan Home, Otaq Home, The Red Carpet and United Furniture

Eid accessories, gifts: Alfardan Jewellery, Damas, V Perfumes, La Marquise Jewellery, Coral Perfumes, and Xpressions

Eid outfits: All Saints, Carters, Hanayen, Maje, Reebok, and Sandro

Treats and toys: The Mom Store, LEGO and Otaku ME