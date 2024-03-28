Energizing Morning Exercises to Beat Tiredness

1. Jumping Jacks: Begin with jumping jacks to get your heart rate up and improve blood flow throughout your body.

2. Arm Circles: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms out to your sides. Make circular motions with your arms, gradually increasing the size of the circles.

3. Forward Bends: Perform forward bends to stretch your hamstrings and lower back. Keep your knees slightly bent, and let your upper body hang freely.

4. High Knees: Lift your knees as high as possible while jogging in place. This exercise engages your core and helps wake up your legs.

5. Push-Ups: Engage your upper body and core with a set of push-ups. Modify the exercise if needed by doing them on your knees.

6. Leg Swings: Stand near a wall for support and swing one leg forward and backward, then side to side. This exercise helps loosen up your hip and leg muscles.

7. Cat-Cow Stretch: Get down on all fours and alternate between arching your back up like a cat and curving it down like a cow.

8. Mountain Climbers: In a plank position, bring one knee at a time towards your chest, alternating between legs. This exercise elevates your heart rate and works your core.

9. Neck Rolls: Gently roll your neck in circles to release tension in your neck and shoulders.

10. Deep Breathing: Finish with a few minutes of deep breathing to calm your mind and invigorate your body.