Evening herbal tea recipe

To make herbal tea, you will need the following ingredients:

1. Water

2. Herbal tea blend (such as chamomile, peppermint, ginger, or lemongrass)

3. Optional: honey, lemon slices, or fresh herbs for garnish

Instructions:

1. Boil water in a kettle or pot.

2. Place your desired herbal tea blend or tea bag into a teapot or mug.

3. Pour the boiling water over the tea blend.

4. Let the tea steep for 5-10 minutes, depending on your preference and the type of herbs used.

5. Once steeped, strain the tea into a cup to remove the herbs or tea bags.

6. Add honey or lemon slices if desired for sweetness and flavor.

7. Garnish with fresh herbs like mint or basil if desired.

8. Allow the tea to cool slightly before enjoying.