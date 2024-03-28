First Lady Jill Biden writes a children’s storybook about Willow, a short-haired tabby who lives in the White House

First Lady Jill Biden has authored a children’s book centered around Willow, the short-haired tabby residing in the White House. While President Joe Biden’s dogs have gained notoriety for their misbehavior, Willow, the White House cat, is receiving special attention with her own dedicated book. The narrative chronicles Willow’s journey from a farm in Pennsylvania to her residence in the White House in 2022.

Titled “Willow the White House Cat,” the book is scheduled for release in June, preceding Joe Biden’s potential reelection bid against Donald Trump by four months. Jill Biden shared her excitement about the project, stating that as Willow explores the historic rooms of her new home, she quickly learns about the remarkable individuals who contribute to the functioning of the “People’s House.” By forging new friendships along the way, Willow’s journey offers readers a unique “cat’s-eye” perspective of America’s most renowned address.

Following several biting incidents involving the Bidens’ dogs, Willow stands as the sole remaining presidential pet at the White House. The German Shepherds, Commander and Major, were relocated after biting multiple individuals, including Secret Service agents. Commander, who joined the White House as a pup in 2021, and the Bidens’ cherished dog, Champ, passed away in 2021 at the age of 13.

As the “First Feline,” Willow holds the distinction of being the first cat to inhabit the White House since India, owned by President George W. Bush and the First Lady. Like Jill Biden, Willow hails from Pennsylvania, a pivotal battleground state in the upcoming election, and derives her name from Jill Biden’s hometown, Willow Grove.

Co-authored by Jill Biden and Akyssa Satin Capucilli, with illustrations by artist Kate Berube, the book celebrates the rich tradition of presidential pets at the White House. While cats have been a rarity, they have often inspired literary works, with both Hillary Clinton and Barbara Bush penning books about their White House pets. Notably, former President Donald Trump was the first since Andrew Jackson not to have any pets during his tenure in the White House.