Flavorful Lemon Pepper Fish Recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for Lemon Pepper Fish:

Ingredients:

1. Fish fillets (such as tilapia or cod)

2. Lemon juice

3. Black pepper

4. Salt

5. Olive oil

6. Garlic powder (optional)

7. Fresh parsley (optional)

Instructions:

1. Start by rinsing the fish fillets under cold water and patting them dry with paper towels.

2. Place the fillets on a plate or shallow dish and squeeze fresh lemon juice over them. Make sure to coat both sides of the fillets.

3. Sprinkle black pepper and salt over the fillets, adjusting the amount according to your taste preferences.

4. If desired, sprinkle a little garlic powder over the fillets for extra flavor.

5. Let the fillets marinate in the lemon juice and seasonings for about 15-20 minutes to allow the flavors to penetrate the fish.

6. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a drizzle of olive oil.

7. Once the skillet is hot, carefully place the fish fillets in the pan. Cook for about 3-4 minutes on each side, or until the fish is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.

8. While cooking, you can also drizzle a little more lemon juice over the fillets for added freshness.

9. Once the fish is cooked, remove it from the skillet and transfer it to a serving plate.

10. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley if desired, and serve hot with your favorite side dishes, such as rice, vegetables, or a salad.

Enjoy your delicious Lemon Pepper Fish!