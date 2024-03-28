Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. The strengthening of American currency and higher crude oil prices weighed upon the Indian currency, But, the positive trend in the Indian equity markets and inflow of foreign funds resisted the fall in the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 83.32. During trade, it lost further to trade at the previous closing level of 83.33 against the US dollar. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee declined 4 paise to close at 83.33 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the American currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent higher at 104.07. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,170.32 crore.