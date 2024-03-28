Former US senator and Democratic Party vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman dies at age 82

Former United States senator and Democratic Party vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman passed away on Wednesday in New York City at the age of 82 due to complications from a fall, as announced by his family.

“His cherished wife, Hadassah, and family members were by his side at the time of his passing,” the statement conveyed. “Throughout his life of public service, Senator Lieberman’s devotion to God, family, and America remained steadfast.”

Lieberman notably served as the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee in the 2000 election, where Republican George W. Bush emerged victorious over Democrat Al Gore. He achieved historical significance as the first Jewish candidate on a major party’s presidential ticket in the United States.

His aspirations for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2004 were hindered by his support for the Iraq War.

Reflecting on Lieberman’s legacy, former Vice President Al Gore remarked, “Joe was a man of profound integrity who dedicated his life to serving his country. He was an exceptional leader, possessing both a warm demeanor and unwavering determination.”

Gore further reminisced, “It was characteristic of Joe to burst into song, often favoring Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way.’ His way epitomized prioritizing the nation’s interests and upholding values of equality and justice.”

Identified as a centrist, Lieberman secured his first term in the US Senate in 1988. Despite losing the Democratic primary in 2006, he retained his seat by triumphing in the general election as an independent candidate.

Departing from the Democratic Party, Lieberman endorsed Republican Senator John McCain for president at the 2008 Republican National Convention. However, in subsequent years, he threw his support behind Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 for the presidency.

After serving four six-year terms, Lieberman retired from the Senate in 2013.

Republican former President George W. Bush expressed his condolences, describing Lieberman as “a quintessential American and one of the most honorable individuals I encountered during my tenure in Washington.”

More recently, Lieberman spearheaded No Labels, a centrist organization aiming to mount an outsider campaign for the White House. In an interview with Reuters, Lieberman discussed the challenges of this endeavor, likening it to constructing a plane while in flight.

Lieberman, a Yale Law School graduate, began his political career as a member of the Connecticut State Senate before serving as Connecticut’s attorney general and ultimately becoming a US senator.

Survived by three children from two marriages, Lieberman’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Friday in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut.