France to sue teenage girl who falsely accused her headteacher in Islamic veil row

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced that the government intends to file a lawsuit against the teenage girl who falsely accused her school headteacher of using violence during a confrontation regarding the wearing of an Islamic headscarf.

The headteacher had instructed the girl to remove the head covering while inside the school, in accordance with French legislation. However, following the altercation, the teacher was subjected to death threats on social media, leading to his resignation. The severity of such threats, especially in the wake of recent attacks on educators in France, is considered extremely grave.

In the email sent to colleagues at Maurice Ravel Lycee in Paris, the teacher, whose identity remains undisclosed, expressed his decision to resign out of concern for his safety and that of the school. He acknowledged the support he received from colleagues over the past three weeks and reflected on his seven-year tenure at the school and 45-year career in public education.

The conflict over the Islamic veil began on February 28 when the teacher requested three female students to adhere to French law by removing their headscarves while on school premises. While two students complied, the third refused, leading to the confrontation.

Subsequently, the headteacher received death threats on social media platforms, prompting an investigation resulting in the detention of two individuals. However, the detainees were found to have no affiliation with the school.

Despite extensive inquiries, no evidence was uncovered to substantiate the girl’s claim of being struck by the headteacher. Prime Minister Attal declared that the girl would face legal action for making false accusations.