Gold mine in Russia’s Amur where 13 workers have been trapped for more than a week is almost completely flooded

A gold mine situated in Russia’s Amur region, where thirteen workers have remained trapped for over a week, is reportedly almost entirely submerged, as stated by Russia’s state-operated RIA news agency on Thursday (Mar 28), citing information from emergency services. The workers became trapped in the Pioneer mine on March 18 following a collapse of rocks. Pioneer stands as one of Russia’s most extensive mines.

As per a report by the TASS news agency on Wednesday, the majority of rescue operations at the mine had been halted due to the risk of another rock collapse. The country’s emergencies ministry, in a statement released on Telegram, announced that emergency responders would analyze water accumulations found at the bottom of four shafts. “This will enable us to gain a comprehensive understanding of the mine’s entire depth and make a decision regarding further actions,” the statement elaborated.

The director managing Pioneer mine was arrested for safety breaches at the site, according to The Moscow Times on Monday (March 25). However, the identity of the managing director remains undisclosed. “The managing director was apprehended in the Amur region under suspicion of violating safety protocols during operations at the Pioneer mine,” stated a local division of the Investigative Committee.

Footage released by the Committee depicted the managing director being informed of the charges against him. The report indicated that if found guilty, he could face imprisonment for up to seven years.