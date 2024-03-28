HAL’s Mark 1A Fighter Conducts Inaugural Flight

HAL’s indigenous light combat aircraft, Tejas Mk1A, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), completed its maiden flight over Bengaluru on March 28, lasting 18 minutes. Originally slated for delivery in February 2024, the first LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter experienced delays, but HAL aims to deliver it to the Indian Air Force (IAF) within the next few months.

The Tejas Mk1A program recently achieved a milestone with the successful integration of the Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer (DFCC) in prototype LSP7, developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE). Equipped with a Quadraplex Power PC-based Processor and other advanced features, the DFCC enhances computational throughput and onboard software for improved safety and performance.

Operational enhancements in the Tejas Mk1A include air-to-air refueling, beyond-visual-range (BVR) capabilities, and enemy radar interference capacity, among others. The Indian Air Force’s ‘Cobras’, Number 3 Squadron, will be the first to operate the LCA Mk 1A, replacing ageing Russian-origin MiG-21 Bisons. Additionally, the IAF has placed orders for 83 LCA Mk1A fighter aircraft in January 2021, with approval granted for an additional 97 aircraft in December 2023. Currently, the IAF operates two squadrons of the first version of LCA Tejas, with plans to ramp up production to meet future demand.